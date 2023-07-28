Love Hummus? You’ll Love This New Minnesota Restaurant

Hummus is a fairly new concept, and it seems like people either love it or hate it. It's essentially ground up chick peas or garbanzo beans. The hummus comes in several flavors.

From Bring Me the News:

So, you may have seen a stand and tried the food previously at the State Fair, but now there is a brick and mortar store where you can eat in or take out some delicious foods that aren't regularly available in this area. Meaning Minnesota.

Of course, you have been able to purchase hummus in the grocery stores, but this is made on site and is supposedly very delicious. That is, if you like hummus... and a restaurant that specializes in just that.

There will also be a variety of other Middle Eastern type foods.

There will also be other baked goods such as bagles, baklava (which I always think of as Greek), and croissants. If you are in a hurry, you can always check out their grab and go foods.

Sounds like it won't be a crazy expensive price point either. I have heard some other restaurants that have opened recently have had a higher than expected price point. This one will average around the $8-$16 mark.

So, if you are in the Minneapolls area after August 5th, you might want to check it out. If it's successful, maybe they will branch out a bit further around the state.

