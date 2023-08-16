Love A Tantilizing Treat? You Can Thank A Minnesota Man for This One!

Having been born and raised here in Minnesota I feel like I'm pretty knowledgeable about the state's history and things that have happened or started here in Minnesota. But then I hear about something like this and I'm totally surprised. Maybe I just missed this information somewhere along the line.

So, maybe you're like me and didn't know that the Bundt pan was invented right here in Minnesota? Food and Wine magazine gives a good background on how the Bundt pan came to be:

Bundt pans were invented by H. David Dalquist in 1950, and today we use them to make those classic cakes and also to roast up extra-crispy-skinned chicken. Dalquist was the owner of Minnesota's Nordic Ware company, and he cast the pan for the Minneapolis-based Hadassah Society (a group for Jewish women), which wanted to recreate traditional kugelhopf—a dense, ring-shaped cake. Originally, he called his invention a bund pan, for the German word that translates to "bond" or "alliance." Why did he add the T? No one knows, though some speculate that Dalquist wanted to put some space between the name of his product and the German-American Bund, a pro-Nazi group. Others guess it was for trademarking purposes.

Well, thank you Mr. Dalquist for inventing this unique pan. It's because of him we now have some of the most delicious cakes being made at a National chain and enjoyed by people every day throughout Minnesota and the entire United States! I'm talking about Nothing Bundt Cakes, of course. One of my favorites!

Here in Minnesota you have probably had a number of different Jell-O mold-type concoctions at a family gathering or two as well. I much prefer the bundt cake though.

There are lots of other things that started right here in Minnesota like the frozen pizza. Thanks to Minnesota's Totino's family for that invention. I wrote a story about that and other 'Minnesota Firsts' not long ago that you can read HERE.

