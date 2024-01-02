Lose Weight In 2024 & Get Healthier With This FREE Program
PREVENT DIABETES
Do you worry about becoming diabetic? Are you looking to make a change to your lifestyle to live healthier but just can't afford expensive classes? This is a great opportunity for anyone who is committed to getting healthy and learning how to avoid diabetes.
FREE PROGRAM
The nursing students at the College of St. Bens and St. John's University are once again offering a Free Diabetes Prevention Program. The classes are conducted online and in-person and will take place on Wednesdays beginning January 24th, 2024, and go through May 1st, 2024.
The In-person sessions will be held at Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud from 8:45 to 9:45 am, and there will be multiple hourly sessions available between 6 am and 6 pm for online sessions.
You will be able to see all of the listings on the registration form.
REGISTRATION
You can register for this free program by clicking HERE now. This program is by The National Diabetes Prevention Program and is a proven lifestyle change program that can help people with pre-diabetes or anyone concerned about becoming diabetic. A trained lifestyle coach will work with participants to teach them lifestyle skills to help them make lasting changes that include eating healthier, adding physical activity, and managing stress.
THE GOAL
The goal of this year's program is to help you lose 5-7% of your body weight and gain 150 minutes of weekly physical activity. Program participants will meet weekly over 16 weeks for the initial 6 months, and then monthly for the next 6 months. All students must have audio and visual technology capabilities, but it can be using a smartphone, laptop, or tablet with a microphone and camera.
The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest