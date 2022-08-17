Looking For Specialty Ice Cream, Treats & More? Welcome To ‘The Purple Parlor’
The Purple Parlor, located at 1140 Sinclair Lewis Avenue, #4, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota is a brand new year-round ice cream parlor, that offers 16+ flavors of premium ice cream, specialty sweets and treats, frappes, cookies, smoothies and so much more! They are located about 1/2 mile from the city center in the Kan Do Mall and Lake Wobegon Trail.
The Purple Parlor has a really cute indoor seating area, as well as a private party room that's available for you to rent out for birthday parties, or other special occasions. They make their own waffle cones and cookies for their treats and sandwiches, as well as a few other things in house.
The Purple Parlor Summer hours are as follows:
- Sundays: 12 pm to 7 pm
- Monday through Thursday: 11 am to 8 pm
- Friday and Saturdays: 11 am to 9 pm.
A few days ago, 'The Purple Parlor' listed some of their latest flavors of ice cream, which included the following:
- Yellow Cake Batter
- Raspberry Chip Cheesecake
- Anniversary Cake
- Rush Hour!
- Chocolate Malt
- Vanilla
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
- MIchigan pothole
- Salty Jack
- Superman
- Cookie Jar
- Eskimo Kisses
- Marion Blackberry
- O-O-Oreo
- Cool Mint Cookie
- Strawberry
They are constantly creating new flavors and changing up the menu.
Just look at those cookies! There's nothing better than a homemade cookie, and put a little premium ice cream between two homemade cookies and you've just created a little piece of Purple Parlor heaven.
You can visit 'The Purple Parlor' Facebook page by clicking here.
Reading the many comments on their Facebook page, it seems like Sauk Centre can't get enough of this great new addition to their community.
Let me know if you stop by The Purple Parlor' and share your pictures and comments about your treats by sending them to our App.
A photo above from the Grand Opening celebration of The Purple Parlor in Sauk Centre.