Looking For Specialty Ice Cream, Treats &#038; More? Welcome To &#8216;The Purple Parlor&#8217;

Looking For Specialty Ice Cream, Treats & More? Welcome To ‘The Purple Parlor’

Purple Parlor Sauk Centre Facebook

The Purple Parlor, located at 1140 Sinclair Lewis Avenue, #4, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota is a brand new year-round ice cream parlor, that offers 16+ flavors of  premium ice cream, specialty sweets and treats, frappes, cookies, smoothies and so much more!  They are located about 1/2 mile from the city center in the Kan Do Mall and Lake Wobegon Trail.

Get our free mobile app

The Purple Parlor has a really cute indoor seating area, as well as a private party room that's available for you to rent out for birthday parties, or other special occasions. They make their own waffle cones and cookies for their treats and sandwiches, as well as a few other things in house.

 

Purple Parlor Sauk Centre Facebook
loading...

The Purple Parlor Summer hours are as follows:

  • Sundays: 12 pm to 7 pm
  • Monday through Thursday: 11 am to 8 pm
  • Friday and Saturdays: 11 am to 9 pm.
Purple Parlor Sauk Centre Facebook
loading...

A few days ago, 'The Purple Parlor' listed some of their latest flavors of ice cream, which included the following:

  • Yellow Cake Batter
  • Raspberry Chip Cheesecake
  • Anniversary Cake
  • Rush Hour!
  • Chocolate Malt
  • Vanilla
  • Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
  • MIchigan pothole
  • Salty Jack
  • Superman
  • Cookie Jar
  • Eskimo Kisses
  • Marion Blackberry
  • O-O-Oreo
  • Cool Mint Cookie
  • Strawberry

They are constantly creating new flavors and changing up the menu.

Purple Parlor Sauk Centre Facebook
loading...

Just look at those cookies! There's nothing better than a homemade cookie, and put a little premium ice cream between two homemade cookies and you've just created a little piece of Purple Parlor heaven.

Purple Parlor Sauk Centre Facebook
loading...

You can visit 'The Purple Parlor' Facebook page by clicking here.

Purple Parlor Sauk Centre Facebook
loading...

Reading the many comments on their Facebook page, it seems like Sauk Centre can't get enough of this great new addition to their community.

Purple Parlor Sauk Centre Facebook
loading...

Let me know if you stop by The Purple Parlor' and share your pictures and comments about your treats by sending them to our App.

Purple Parlor Sauk Centre Facebook
loading...

A photo above from the Grand Opening celebration of The Purple Parlor in Sauk Centre.

Purple Parlor Sauk Centre Facebook
loading...

 

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer

The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc, was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."
Categories: Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top