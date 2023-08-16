Looking For Something Unique? MN’s Best Place To Buy A Gift Is In St. Cloud!

Birthdays, holidays, and other occasions that gifts are often expected make me super anxious. I'm really not sure why, it's just a gift, but I think most of us really want the recipient of that gift to really like it, or to find it interesting. So trying to find unique, different gifts can be tough to do if you don't know where to look, I mean how many InstaPots can one person need? The good news is that St. Cloud is home to 'Minnesota's Best Place To Buy A Gift', thanks to the folks over at Modern Barnyard.

The Star Tribune's list of Minnesota's Best is out, and Modern Barnyard, located on County Road 75 took home a few awards during this year's online voting contest. Not only did they win the gold in the best place to buy a gift, they also took gold in the Best Antiques/Collectibles category and also gold in the category for Best Boutique Shop!

The store is described on the award page as being "Never the same store twice, Modern Barnyard is a vintage lover’s dream. An eclectic, ever-changing mix of new and antique goods, this Central Minnesota shop specializes in everything from seasonal decor to floral, candles to furniture."

I know in the past, when my wife has been looking for something fun for a client she has stopped in and just loved it!

You can see what they are offering right now for home goods and gifts, by stopping by 7285 Co Rd 75, St Cloud.

