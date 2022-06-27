Looking For Something Different For Your Summer Vacation?

It is that time of year again where you are putting together your summer vacation plans. What's it going to be this summer? Camping? Hanging out at the cabin? Maybe an extended road trip? Am I on the right track?

Speaking of tracks, Amtrak has a pretty good deal that would be a pretty unique way to see the country and relax, all at the same time.

Amtrak is offering a really good deal with it's USA Rail Pass. This pass is a 30 day rail pass that gives you 10 trips anywhere in the continental U.S. for a measly $499. This deal is "off the rails" (sorry) Poor choice of words.

It's a great way to see the country and hanging out in the Club Car with a cocktail, enjoying the scenery in comfort. My parents used one of these deals years ago and said it was a great vacation.

Just buy a one time pass for $499 and then you can get 10 trips anywhere in the continental U.S. at zero additional cost. That's about $50 a trip. You certainly can't go anywhere much for $50 a trip but Amtrak is making it possible this summer.

With over 500 destinations with the USA Rail Pass, the possibilities are almost endless. You can check out the destinations online at amtrak.com. For more information on the UISA Rail pass for only $499 click here

The only real downside to this deal is that Amtrak no longer offers you the option of upgrading to Business Class or a private room. But, hey, coach isn't that bad at this price.

Amtrak has many great travel deals this summer. You can check them all out here. There is just something nostalgic and peaceful about train travel in the U.S. The scenery this country has to offer is really amazing.

