PUMPKIN MAGIC PUMPKIN

It's the bright colors that signify fall, and we are starting to see pumpkins getting ready for harvest. I'm lucky that my Dad has a beautiful garden that is full of pumpkins to harvest soon, and it's a family tradition that he puts all the pumpkins all around his house and farm, and then family members, especially the little ones, get to come and pick the pumpkins they want to take home.

Photo by Marius Ciocirlan on Unsplash Photo by Marius Ciocirlan on Unsplash loading...

TRIPLE S PUMPKINS

I recently asked central Minnesota to give me their suggestions for the best pumpkin patches in the area. Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton was first on the list.!

Triple S Pumpkins is located at 7408 Imperial Road, Royalton, MN 56373, and is planning on opening its pumpkin gates on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. Triple S Pumpkins will be open from 10 am to 6 pm Saturdays and Sundays through October 30th, 2022. The best part? There is NO admission fee or parking fee. Everyone is welcome to come. Triple S Pumpkins makes their money by sales and donations! So bring the kids, have a great day, and be kind by either purchasing items or leaving a donation.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

FUN AND ACTIVITIES AT TRIPLE S PUMPKINS

Triple S Pumpkins will have over 50 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, squash, corn shocks, large and small straw bales, and crafts available for purchase during this time.

Here is a look at some of the fun activities that will be happening Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Saturday, September 24th through October 30th, 2022:

Hungry? Visit the Snack Shack for hotdogs, nachos, and popcorn

Enjoy a corn walk ( this is not a maze...just a fun walk)!

Have fun on the hay slides, bail piles, and on the John Deere Combine playground

Pet the Farm animals at the farm animal petting zoo

Trails through the woods to the pumpkin patch with giant pumpkins, displays, farm animals, and plenty of great photo opportunities.

You can stay up to date on the latest information by visiting Triple S Pumpkins Facebook page by clicking HERE.

