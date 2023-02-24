Looking For Lenten Dining Options In Central Minnesota? Here Are 53 Choices!
Are you looking for a good fish fry or vegetarian option during Lent? If you are looking for different options, and options that maybe you've never been to or heard of, here is a listing of 53 restaurants, bars, and American Legions that are offering a fish fry or have vegetarian options for you during Lent.
If no city is given on the business name it is located in St. Cloud
- 2 Tall Tavern Bar & Grill in Cushing
- 3 Peppers Mexican Grill in Albany
- Anejos Fine Mexican Cuisine of Waite Park
- Anejos Fine Mexican Cuisine of Sartell
- Anton's
- BayView Bar & Grill in Onamia
- Bello Cucina in St. Joseph
- Benton Station in Sauk Rapids
- Billy D's Crooked Tavern in Annandale
- Boulder Tap House
- Bravo Burrito
- Charlie's Sports Bar & Grill
- Clearwater American Legion
- Coyote Moon Grill
- Crooked Pint Ale House
- Danny's Dugout in Sauk Rapids
- Dolsie's Lunchbox Grill
- Drake's Fine Food & Spirits in Sartell
- Dusty Eagle Bar & Grill in Dalbo
- El Loro Mexican Restaurant in Sauk Rapids
- El Loro Mexican Restaurant in Waite Park
- Erbert & Gerberts
- Friends Bar & Restaurant in Waite Park
- Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop (23rd & Division)
- Goodfella's Bar & Grill in Ronneby
- Green Mill Restaurant & Bar
- Grilled Cravings & Quality Ice Cream in St. Joseph
- Hasty 183 Diner in Clearwater
- Hilltop Restaurant in Paynesville
- Historic Rock Tavern in Grey Eagle
- Jimmy's Pour House in Sauk Rapids
- Jordie's Trailside Cafe in Bowlus
- Jules Bistro
- Kohinoor Bar & Grill
- Legends at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn
- Lincoln Depot
- Monticello VFW Post 8731
- MT's on 8th Bar & Grill
- Old Creamery Cafe in Rice
- Patagonia (downtown St. Cloud)
- Perkins Restaurants of Sartell
- Queen Bee's Bar & Grill in Paynesville
- Red River Inn in Cold Spring
- Schif's Bar & Grill in Melrose
- Southbrooke Grille in Annandale
- Space Aliens in Albertville
- St. Augusta American Legion
- Taco Gringo
- Thirsty Buffalo in Buffalo
- Trapper's Pub & Grub in Farming
- Trobec's Bar & Grill in St. Stephen
- Tutti Frutti Kitchen & Market Farm in Sauk Centre
- Upper Deck in Sartell
By the way, you can also save at these restaurants by utilizing the Value Connection and the Value Connection website, some of these restaurants will even have some different deals during Lent so check back often for any new deals!
