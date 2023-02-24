Are you looking for a good fish fry or vegetarian option during Lent? If you are looking for different options, and options that maybe you've never been to or heard of, here is a listing of 53 restaurants, bars, and American Legions that are offering a fish fry or have vegetarian options for you during Lent.

If no city is given on the business name it is located in St. Cloud

2 Tall Tavern Bar & Grill in Cushing

3 Peppers Mexican Grill in Albany

Anejos Fine Mexican Cuisine of Waite Park

Anejos Fine Mexican Cuisine of Sartell

Anton's

BayView Bar & Grill in Onamia

Bello Cucina in St. Joseph

Benton Station in Sauk Rapids

Billy D's Crooked Tavern in Annandale

Boulder Tap House

Bravo Burrito

Charlie's Sports Bar & Grill

Clearwater American Legion

Coyote Moon Grill

Crooked Pint Ale House

Danny's Dugout in Sauk Rapids

Dolsie's Lunchbox Grill

Drake's Fine Food & Spirits in Sartell

Dusty Eagle Bar & Grill in Dalbo

El Loro Mexican Restaurant in Sauk Rapids

El Loro Mexican Restaurant in Waite Park

Erbert & Gerberts

Friends Bar & Restaurant in Waite Park

Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop (23rd & Division)

Goodfella's Bar & Grill in Ronneby

Green Mill Restaurant & Bar

Grilled Cravings & Quality Ice Cream in St. Joseph

Hasty 183 Diner in Clearwater

Hilltop Restaurant in Paynesville

Historic Rock Tavern in Grey Eagle

Jimmy's Pour House in Sauk Rapids

Jordie's Trailside Cafe in Bowlus

Jules Bistro

Kohinoor Bar & Grill

Legends at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn

Lincoln Depot

Monticello VFW Post 8731

MT's on 8th Bar & Grill

Old Creamery Cafe in Rice

Patagonia (downtown St. Cloud)

Perkins Restaurants of Sartell

Queen Bee's Bar & Grill in Paynesville

Red River Inn in Cold Spring

Schif's Bar & Grill in Melrose

Southbrooke Grille in Annandale

Space Aliens in Albertville

St. Augusta American Legion

Taco Gringo

Thirsty Buffalo in Buffalo

Trapper's Pub & Grub in Farming

Trobec's Bar & Grill in St. Stephen

Tutti Frutti Kitchen & Market Farm in Sauk Centre

Upper Deck in Sartell

By the way, you can also save at these restaurants by utilizing the Value Connection and the Value Connection website, some of these restaurants will even have some different deals during Lent so check back often for any new deals!

