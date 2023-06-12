Looking For Insurance? Don’t Be Surprised By The Sticker Shock Here In Minnesota
If you are currently shopping for insurance, whether it's auto insurance or home insurance, you aren't going crazy. It seems the rates for many insurance coverages have gone sky-high, and for some people, their vehicles might not be insurable if the owners plan to switch anytime soon.
A friend of mine recently shared a post from Colorado, that an insurance agent posted regarding specific makes of cars and homeowner's insurance. The overall gist of that COlorado post is that costs are going up, and coverages are going down. While this post originated from Colorado, Minnesota is seeing the same type of changes in the insurance game.
The original post from Patrick Murakami in Colorado states:
What's tough to stomach is that it's not only insurance rates that are climbing, it seems everything is now costing more, which is putting a pinch on many Minnesotan's wallets.
If you are curious about making a switch to your insurance, call around and see if it makes sense for you and make sure you CAN get insurance on your vehicle. If not it might be best to stay put and weather the storm, and hopefully we see rates start to drop later this year or in early 2024.
H/T Dan Batcha for letting me share his post!
