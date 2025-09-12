Sartell Sabres Edge Willmar In A Thrilling Five-set Match

Sartell Sabres Edge Willmar In A Thrilling Five-set Match

Photo by Jacob Rice on Unsplash

- The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team's strong start continued with a 3-0 win over Apollo on Thursday, September 11th. The Storm won 25-5, 25-14, 25-12.

Aubrey Wolfre led Sauk Rapids-Rice with ten set assists and seven Storm players had at least three kills in the win.

Sauk Rapids-Rice is now 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Storm will play a road match with Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, September 16th.

- The Sartell Sabres beat Willmar 3-2 on Thursday with set scores of 25-10, 19-25, 29-31, 25-20 and 16-14.

Olivia Terhune notched 17 kills and five solo blocks, while Kate Thompson posted 40 assists.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES 

Foley 3, Milaca 0
Albany 3, Little Falls 0
ROCORI 3, Brainerd 0
Royalton 3, Kimball 0
Tech 3, Alexandria 1

 

The Cathedral boys soccer squad defeated Central Minnesota Christian 3-0 on Thursday. Dan Lee and Jacob Oliver each tallied first half goals, while Santiago Castillo-Blumke scored for CHS in the second half.

The Crusaders improve to 7-0-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Next up is a home matchup with Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Tuesday at Whitney.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES 

Sartell 5, Apollo 0
ROCORI 2, Willmar 1
Fergus Falls 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Melrose 3, St. John’s Prep 1
Tech 7, Detroit Lakes 0

GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

Little Falls 8, Melrose 0
St. John’s Prep 1, Albany 0
Becker 5, Chisago Lakes 2
ROCORI 3, Willmar 1
St. Cloud 3, Detroit Lakes 0

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]

Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.
Categories: St. Cloud News

More From 1390 Granite City Sports