Sartell Sabres Edge Willmar In A Thrilling Five-set Match
- The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team's strong start continued with a 3-0 win over Apollo on Thursday, September 11th. The Storm won 25-5, 25-14, 25-12.
Aubrey Wolfre led Sauk Rapids-Rice with ten set assists and seven Storm players had at least three kills in the win.
Sauk Rapids-Rice is now 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Storm will play a road match with Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, September 16th.
- The Sartell Sabres beat Willmar 3-2 on Thursday with set scores of 25-10, 19-25, 29-31, 25-20 and 16-14.
Olivia Terhune notched 17 kills and five solo blocks, while Kate Thompson posted 40 assists.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Foley 3, Milaca 0
Albany 3, Little Falls 0
ROCORI 3, Brainerd 0
Royalton 3, Kimball 0
Tech 3, Alexandria 1
The Cathedral boys soccer squad defeated Central Minnesota Christian 3-0 on Thursday. Dan Lee and Jacob Oliver each tallied first half goals, while Santiago Castillo-Blumke scored for CHS in the second half.
The Crusaders improve to 7-0-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Next up is a home matchup with Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Tuesday at Whitney.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES
Sartell 5, Apollo 0
ROCORI 2, Willmar 1
Fergus Falls 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Melrose 3, St. John’s Prep 1
Tech 7, Detroit Lakes 0
GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
Little Falls 8, Melrose 0
St. John’s Prep 1, Albany 0
Becker 5, Chisago Lakes 2
ROCORI 3, Willmar 1
St. Cloud 3, Detroit Lakes 0