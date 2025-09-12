- The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team's strong start continued with a 3-0 win over Apollo on Thursday, September 11th. The Storm won 25-5, 25-14, 25-12.

Aubrey Wolfre led Sauk Rapids-Rice with ten set assists and seven Storm players had at least three kills in the win.

Sauk Rapids-Rice is now 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Storm will play a road match with Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, September 16th.

- The Sartell Sabres beat Willmar 3-2 on Thursday with set scores of 25-10, 19-25, 29-31, 25-20 and 16-14.

Olivia Terhune notched 17 kills and five solo blocks, while Kate Thompson posted 40 assists.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Foley 3, Milaca 0

Albany 3, Little Falls 0

ROCORI 3, Brainerd 0

Royalton 3, Kimball 0

Tech 3, Alexandria 1

The Cathedral boys soccer squad defeated Central Minnesota Christian 3-0 on Thursday. Dan Lee and Jacob Oliver each tallied first half goals, while Santiago Castillo-Blumke scored for CHS in the second half.

The Crusaders improve to 7-0-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Next up is a home matchup with Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Tuesday at Whitney.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES

Sartell 5, Apollo 0

ROCORI 2, Willmar 1

Fergus Falls 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Melrose 3, St. John’s Prep 1

Tech 7, Detroit Lakes 0

GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

Little Falls 8, Melrose 0

St. John’s Prep 1, Albany 0

Becker 5, Chisago Lakes 2

ROCORI 3, Willmar 1

St. Cloud 3, Detroit Lakes 0