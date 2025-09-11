A full schedule of high school football games will take place on a steamy Friday night in central Minnesota. Here's a look at some of the local matchups that we will be watching around the area.

MIDWEST CENTRAL (BLUE) DISTRICT

ALBANY(2-0) @ MELROSE (2-0)

The Huskies arrive in Melrose after beating Litchfield and Apollo in their first two games, including a 59-6 win over the Eagles in week two.

Melrose is also undefeated and coming off of a double-overtime win at Sauk Centre last week.

HOLDINGFORD (2-0) AT EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (1-1)

Eden Valley-Watkins will open its home schedule after splitting road games at ACGC (54-6 win) and Minneota (37-30 loss last week).

The Huskers are 2-0 after convincing wins over Cathedral and Royalton, who they beat 44-6 last week.

ROYALTON (1-1) @ APOLLO (0-2) (NON-DISTRICT)

The Royals picked up a road win in Kimball in week one but fell to Holdingford last week.

The Eagles are looking for their first win of the season after home losses to Osakis and Albany.

SKYWAY (COPPER)

ROCORI (1-1) @ HUTCHINSON (1-1)

The Spartans beat Totino-Grace on the road in week one but were shutout against Marshall last week in Cold Spring.

The Tigers also won in week one but lost last week at Becker.

SKYWAY (PLATINUM)

BRECK (2-0) @ TECH (1-1)

The Mustangs are 2-0 after outscoring St. Paul Harding/Humboldt and Twin Cities Charter by a combined 105-0 margin.

The Tigers topped North St. Paul in week one but were shut out by Sartell in week two.

NORTHSTAR (NORTH)

ALEXANDRIA (1-1) @ SARTELL (1-1)

The Cardinals topped Chanhassen in a tight game in week one before falling 7-0 to Monticello in week two at home.

Sartell bounced back from a close week one loss to Cambridge-Isanti with a shutout win over Tech last week.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (0-2) @ BRAINERD (2-0)

The Storm are looking for their first win after falling to a pair of tough opponents in Monticello and Elk River, respectively.

Brainerd checks in at 2-0 after wins over Buffalo and Duluth East.

MID SOUTH (TEAL)

KIMBALL (1-1) @ OSAKIS (2-0)

The Cubs romped over Paynesville in week two after falling to Royalton in a close week one matchup.

The Silverstreaks have picked up wins over Apollo and Minnewaska so far this season.

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBERG (0-2) @ CATHEDRAL (1-1)

KMS suffered setbacks to Paynesville and Redwood Valley in the first two weeks of the season.

The Crusaders topped ACGC 49-8 in week two after losing at Holdingford in week one.