Local Towns Pick Up Water Project Loans

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Several local communities have received funding to improve their water quality.

The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has awarded more than $190 million in new grants and loans for water projects across the state.

Dassel received funding for the rehabilitation of their sanitary sewer system along first street. The Clean Water Revolving Fund loaned $871,848 and the Drinking Water Revolving Fund loaned $818,925.

Foley will continue their sewer project with a Clean Water Revolving Fund loan of $19,790,428 and a state special appropriation of $8 million.

Long Prairie will replace the aging water main and sanitary sewer system along CSAH 56. The Clean Water Revolving Fund loaned $4,776,440 and the Drinking Water Revolving Fund loaned $3,812,346.

Forest Lake’s project includes the construction or reconstruction of ten lift stations. A state special appropriation granted $1,700,000.

St. Cloud will continue to improve the city’s drinking water treatment plant. The Drinking Water revolving Fund loaned $1,166,077.

Most of the grants came from the Clean Water Revolving Fund, which has awarded more than 560 loans for over $3.1 billion since 1990.