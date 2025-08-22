Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, August 22nd
The Cathedral boys soccer match with Alexandria was suspended after the first half due to lightning. At the time of the weather impact the game was tied 1-1, with Jacob Oliver having scored the goal for the Crusaders.
Next up for Cathedral is a home matchup with Pelican Rapids on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Apollo 2, Becker 0
- Apollo got goals from Gabriel Jacobsen and Dallon Benish. Goalie Omar Bustillos Chavez had four saves for his first shutout of the year.
SJ Prep 4, Morris Area 0
Buffalo 6, ROCORI 1
Cambridge-Isanti 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Maple Grove 6, Sartell 0
Tech 2, Delano 1
Cathedral 1, Alexandria 1
GIRLS SOCCER
In girls soccer, Big Lake topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-1. Scarlett Bauer scored the Storm's goal.
ELSEWHERE
Sartell 3, Anoka 0
Cathedral 4, Becker 1
- Ava Engdahl scored a pair of goals for Cathedral, with the other goals credited to Amelia Newiger and CeCe Jamison.
East Grand Forks 5, SJ Prep 1ROCORI 3, Albany 0
St. Cloud 7, Marshall 0