Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, August 22nd

photo courtesy of Brianna Keller

The Cathedral boys soccer match with Alexandria was suspended after the first half due to lightning. At the time of the weather impact the game was tied 1-1, with Jacob Oliver having scored the goal for the Crusaders.

Next up for Cathedral is a home matchup with Pelican Rapids on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER 

Apollo 2, Becker 0
- Apollo got goals from Gabriel Jacobsen and Dallon Benish. Goalie Omar Bustillos Chavez had four saves for his first shutout of the year. 

SJ Prep 4, Morris Area 0

Buffalo 6, ROCORI 1

Cambridge-Isanti 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Maple Grove 6,  Sartell 0

Tech 2, Delano 1

Cathedral 1, Alexandria 1

GIRLS SOCCER

In girls soccer, Big Lake topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-1. Scarlett Bauer scored the Storm's goal.

 "I'm impressed  how the girls came out to play tonight," said coach Faith Bila They have a mental toughness and desire to compete this year that I am very excited to see. GO STORM!"

ELSEWHERE

Sartell 3, Anoka 0

Cathedral 4, Becker 1
- Ava Engdahl scored a pair of goals for Cathedral, with the other goals credited to Amelia Newiger and CeCe Jamison. 

East Grand Forks 5, SJ Prep 1ROCORI 3, Albany 0

St. Cloud 7, Marshall 0

VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice topped Becker 3-0 Thursday night at Becker. Set scores were 25-8, 25-19 and 25-12.

