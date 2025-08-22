The Cathedral boys soccer match with Alexandria was suspended after the first half due to lightning. At the time of the weather impact the game was tied 1-1, with Jacob Oliver having scored the goal for the Crusaders.

Next up for Cathedral is a home matchup with Pelican Rapids on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Apollo 2, Becker 0

- Apollo got goals from Gabriel Jacobsen and Dallon Benish. Goalie Omar Bustillos Chavez had four saves for his first shutout of the year.

SJ Prep 4, Morris Area 0

Buffalo 6, ROCORI 1

Cambridge-Isanti 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Maple Grove 6, Sartell 0

Tech 2, Delano 1

Cathedral 1, Alexandria 1

GIRLS SOCCER

In girls soccer, Big Lake topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-1. Scarlett Bauer scored the Storm's goal.

"I'm impressed how the girls came out to play tonight," said coach Faith Bila They have a mental toughness and desire to compete this year that I am very excited to see. GO STORM!"

ELSEWHERE

Sartell 3, Anoka 0 Cathedral 4, Becker 1

- Ava Engdahl scored a pair of goals for Cathedral, with the other goals credited to Amelia Newiger and CeCe Jamison.

East Grand Forks 5, SJ Prep 1ROCORI 3, Albany 0 St. Cloud 7, Marshall 0

VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice topped Becker 3-0 Thursday night at Becker. Set scores were 25-8, 25-19 and 25-12.