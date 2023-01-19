Local Libraries Offer “Binge Box” For Movie Fans

As a kid (and even as a young adult), there were few things more fun than going to Blockbuster Video, grabbing a handful of movies and some popcorn and having an all-out movie binge night.

The streaming thing is great, but you need a lot of subscriptions and it can be hard to figure out which movie is on which service. Can't I just rent a few comedies and call it a day? Well, actually now I can!

The Great River Regional Library is bringing back the magic with their FREE 'Binge Boxes,' which are boxes filled with four of five movies of the same genre. Everyone with a valid GRRL card (which is free) is eligible to check out a box and make it a movie night!

The DVDs are mostly comprised of donated discs while the others were purchased via donations to the library's year-end campaign. The movies are available for a seven-day checkout.

The Binge Boxes range from "Gunslingers" to "Let's Get Dumb," and everything in between.

Three of the Binge Boxes are listed as available at the St. Cloud branch of the Great River Regional Library System: 'Big Adventure,' 'Muppets, Ogres and Bunnies,' and 'Let's Get Dumb.'

The 'Big Adventure' box includes "Witness", "Point Break", "Salt" and "Spy Game."

The 'Muppets, Ogres and Bunnies' box includes Christmas movies like "Max & Ruby's Christmas," "The Muppet Christmas Carol," "It's A Very Muppet Christmas Movie," and "Shrek The Halls."

The 'Let's Get Dumb' box features "The Jerk," "Animal House," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "National Lampoon's Vacation."

Other boxes are available at the other branches of the GRRL system.

