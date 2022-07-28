Local Gardener Offering Up FREE Vegetables To Those In Need

If you live up in the Royalton area and are looking for some fresh produce, you might not have to look any further than one community member's garden. Papa's Garden, tended by Meagan Haugeto, is a no-cost garden that helps feed the community of Royalton.

Papa's Garden got its start when Meagan and her dad came up with the idea. According to the garden's Facebook page, "In 2020, my dad (‘Papa’ to his grandkids) passed away and we’re continuing on the legacy of his gardening to share with anyone who is in need!"

Meagan recently took to Farm Direct Minnesota, a social media page where local cottage producers post items they are in search of or are offering, this time of year you will find a little bit of EVERYTHING on that page, from across the ENTIRE state which is pretty cool. Meagan was asking the group members about how they go about letting potential customers know that they are open for business.

How do you “drum up business” (so to speak) to get people to know you’re offering these items? Our garden helps feed our community at NO cost (we’re in year 3,) but I’m struggling to get people to notice what we do.

Our local food shelf will not take perishable items so donating there is not an option. Last year I donated to a church 20mi from us, but I really would like to keep this as local as possible.

I thought it was just a really decent thing to do, create a garden that is for the community, the stand is just a take what is ready, and a great gesture of kindness and a way to honor the memory of her dad all while serving the community of Royalton.

The garden stand will be closed for the next few days to let more vegetables ripen. Watch for more updates soon! Posted by Papa’s Garden on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

If you are curious about the garden, hours you can grab some vegetables, or are looking for their location you can head to Papa's Garden's Facebook page here.

Take a Look Around Bavarian Gardens in New Munich