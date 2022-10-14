Local Event Highlights Importance of Afterschool Programs

ST. CLOUD -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is highlighting the importance of after school programs.

The Lights On Afterschool event is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all students have access to quality, affordable afterschool programs.

The Southside Boys and Girls Clubs will host a Lights On Afterschool site visit on Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Resources will be available from United Way of Central Minnesota, Anna Maries's Alliance, District 742, CentraCare Health, and the St. Cloud Rotary Community Outpost for students, families and community members.

The city of St. Cloud will also commemorate Lights On Afterschool by lighting up the south side water tower in yellow light.