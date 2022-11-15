Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.

In addition to the fine, Alliance Building was ordered to complete a series of corrective actions, including:

Stabilize areas of exposed soil in the construction zone.

Install systems to minimize erosion, including vehicles tracking soil from the construction zone.

This is the fifth time since 2014 that Alliance Building Corporation has been cited by the MCPA.