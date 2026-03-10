ST. JOHNS UNIVERSITY JOHNNIES BASEBALL

(Friday 28th/Sunday 29th/Double Hitter)

SIMPSON STORM 5 ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 4

The Storm out hit the Johnnie’s twelve to seven, including four doubles. Charley Mershon started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, no runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jake Edenburn threw two innings, he gave up two runs, two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Dylan Schtee threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Jacob Roberts, he went 1-5 with a double for a RBI and Sam Campin went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Kasey Carter went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ian Baldwin went 2-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Trenton Kingrey went 1-4 with a double and Bryson Gibson went 2-3 with a double and a sacrifice.

The Johnnies starting pitcher was Carter Theisen, a righty junior, threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Rudser threw one inning, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Johnnies offense was led by Justin Brooks went 1-1 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Reed Marquardt went 2-4 with a walk. Alex Matchey went 1-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Brendan Hemr went 1-5. Will Koeppen went 1-3 with two walks and he scored a run, Mason McCardy went 1-3 with two walks and he scored a run and Riley Schwellenbach had a sacrifice.

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 20 SIMPSON STORM 9

The Johnnies out hit the Storm twenty-five to thirteen, including six doubles, three triples and a home run. Their starting pitcher Hunter Hoen a junior righty threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Vinny Schlepper a senior righty threw 1 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Dobesh threw 2/3 of an inning and Noah Jensen a lefty senior from SRR HS threw four innings to earn the save, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Johnnies offense led by Brendan Hemr, he went 3-6 with a home run and a double for five RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Alex Matchey went 5-6 with two doubles and a triple for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Reed Marquardt went 3-7 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Will Wareham went 4-7 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Will Koeppen went 2-6 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Grayson Fuchs went 2-4 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Riley Schwellenbach went 2-6 for a RBI and Justin Brooks went 1-1 with a triple and he scored a run. Mason McCurdy went 3-5 with a double, a walk and he scored three runs. Owen Amrhein had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run, Collin Kray was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Zach Helfmann scored a run.

The Storm had five pitchers throw, they gave up twenty-five hits, twenty-two runs, seven walks and they recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Dalton Ferrie went 3-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run, Drew Carlson went 2-5 with a double for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Matthew Florence went 1-3 for two RBIs and Jacob Roberts went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs.

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 4 SIMPSON STORM 1

The Johnnies out hit the Storm nine to three including a triple. This gave starting pitcher Matthew Magnuson a junior righty support. He threw six innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Edwards a freshman righty from Rockford HS threw three innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Johnnie’s offense was led by Riley Schwellenbach, he went 2-3 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Brooks went 1-2 for a RBI and Alex Matchey went 1-5 for a RBI. Reed Marquardt went 2-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Nolan Dumonceaux went 1-3 and he scored a run. Brendan Hemr and Will Wareham both went 1-4 and Owen Amrhein scored a run. The Storm starting pitcher was Easton Dunwoody, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven innings. Jack Shaffer threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. The Storm offense was led by Kasey Carter, he went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI and Trenton Kingrey went 1-4 with a double. Sam Campin went 1-3, Drew Carlson was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Dalton Fervin was hit by a pitch.