Town Ball Update

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 21 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 4

The Silver Streaks defeated their league rivals the Grovers, they out hit them fourteen to six, they were aided by nine walks. Will Funk threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw one inning, he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Will Funk went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Carter Birr went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored four runs and Brandon Holm went 1-for-3 with a double for five RBIs and two walks. Luke Funk went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Caden Sand went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Holm went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a walk an he scored two runs and Ian Funk went 1-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Ty Reller had three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Logan Funk went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Devin Hansen went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs, Zach Birr went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Schiffler had two walks and he scored a run.

For the Meire Grove Grovers Jordan Klaphake threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Colby Hasshan threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, thirteen runs and five walks. Isaiah Wiechman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and Toby Hoffman went 2-for-4. Nolan Fleischhacker went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Tyler Leakam went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Tyler Nathe had a RBI and a stolen base and Riley Elfering had a RBI and a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 14 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

The Express defeated their foe the Gussies, they out hit them thirteen to five, including two home runs, one triple and they were aided by seven walks. Clay Faber threw six innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Joe Hess threw one inning, he gave up two hits, and he had two strikeouts. Zach Laudenbach threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cody Leither went 2-for-4 with a triple for four RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Joe Hess went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jaxon Marquardt had two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matt Friesen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored a run and Austin Ruehle went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 and Clay Faber had a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryant Knaus went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Mason Danelke had a walk and he scored a run, Nathan Serbus was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jake Traurig had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Gussies Truman Toenjes threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, six walks and he had two strikeouts. Paul Meyer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six runs and one walk. Aaron Voigt went 2-for-4 for a RBI, Zach Meyer went 1-for-4 and Paul Meyer went 1-for-3. Sean Kenning went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Nate Green and Ethan Lindbloom were both hit by a pitch, Nevin Bloom and Aaron Fruth each had a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 16 FARMING FLAMES 2

(Saturday June 21st)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Flames, they out hit them thirteen to seven, including three home runs and three doubles. Grant Ludwig threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Isaac Lieser went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Leyton Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Grant Ludwig went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, a stolen base, two walks and he scored three runs. Nick Fuchs went 1-for-1 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Matt Lieser went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Carter Wessel went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs, Owen Brick went 1-for-3, Colin Spooner scored a run and Sam Kopfer had a walk.

For Farming Owen Sunderman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs and three walks. Brayden Eiynck threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts and Will Mergen threw one inning. Adam Winkels went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Isaac Nett went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Will Mergen went 2-for-4, Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-3 and Bennett Hylla scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2 ST. BONI SAINTS 0

The River Cats defeated the Saints for the Freeport tournament championship, they each collected four hits, including two doubles. Jake Carper threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recored six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Will Kranz, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. A. Smith went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and David Novak went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

Nick Drews threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jawken Hedlund, Don Blunt, Joe Hansen and Reed Klatt all went 1-for-3 and Seth Tierney had a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 14 GREENWALD CUBS 4

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them thirteen to six, including four doubles and a home run. Anthony Reverman threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he had a strikeout. Carter Tschida threw two innings, he gave up three hits and three runs.

Their offense was led by Ethan Meyer went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Nathan Terres went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Carter Tschida went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Jamie Terres went 2-for-3 with double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Owen Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Daniel Spanier went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored two runs. Eric Terres went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Dylan Gertken had a walk and he scored two runs.

For the Cubs Grant Moscho threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dylan Trost, went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and Max Wehlage went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Connor Anderson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kegan Stueve went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Braydon Dobmeier went 1-for-1 and Henry Braun went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Westin Middendorf was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Isaac Rosenberger scored a run.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 8 DILWORTH RAIL DOGS 3

The Mudcats defeated their rivals the Rail Dogs, they out hit them twelve to seven, including three doubles and a home run. Ty Syverson threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Gavin Quade threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Heinsch went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. David Dorsey went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Isaac Howe went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Caiden Kjelstrom went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Aaron Reierson went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Horan went 3-for-5 with two doubles and he scored a run, Tanner Nowacki had three walks and he scored a run and Gavin Gast had a walk.

For Dilworth Andy Pugliano threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he had five strikeouts. Logan Sullivan threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he had one strikeout. Luke Kallod threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one strikeout. Sterling Haphey went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Matt Fiechtner went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, Grant Anderson went 2-for-4, Owen Hoover went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Connor Robley had a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10 SARTELL MUSKIES 4

The Lumberjacks defeated their former league rivals the Muskies, they out hit them twelve to eight, they were aided by eight walks. Drew Beier threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and Lane Olson threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Drew Beier went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, three walks and he scored a run and Joe Zwicki went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Alex Foss went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, two walks and he scored three runs and Brett Leabch went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI. Dan Marod went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs, Lane Olson went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Josiah Peterson was hit by a pitch.

Carson Gross threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he had three strikeouts. Gavan Schulte threw three innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Veteran righty Dave Schlangen threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and a walk and John Schumer went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a walk. Jake Grueble went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Mateo Segura went 1-for-4. Andrew Deters had sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brett Schlangen had a walk.