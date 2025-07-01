OPOLE BEARS 6 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2

The Bears defeated their foe the Black Sox, they out hit them thirteen to seven. Drew Lange threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Sam Butler threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had a strikeout and David Heinen threw two innings, he gave up two hits.

Their offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Isaiah Folsom went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Drew Lange went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Tate Lange went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-5.

For Freeport Kaden Toutges threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs and he had three strikeouts and Carter Neuenschwander threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk.

Dominic Ritter went 2-for-4 with a double and Bryan Benson went 2-for-3 with a walk. Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-4, Carter Neunschwander went 1-for-3 and Ben Millard went 1-for-4. Matt Johnson had a stolen base and two walks, Mason Toutges had a walk and he scored a run and Iver Papke scored a run.

SACRED HEART SAINTS 5 REGAL EAGLES 4

The Saints defeated their foe the Eagles, they were out hit six to five, Brandon Hoberg threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jack Howard went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Grayson Ahrenholz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Hoberg went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Landon Tanner had a walk, a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brenden Peterson, Ayden Gustafson both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run, Kaden Dehmlow was hit by a pitch and Isaac Strommer scored a run.

For Regal. Jordan Wosmek threw three innings, he had three strikeouts and Brandon Wedel threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Nate Meyer threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts.

Aiden Andresen went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Chi Schneider went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs.. Grant Paffrath went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Luke Knutson went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-2, Brayden Skindelien had a stolen base and Tyler Kemen was hit by a pitch.

ROSEN EXPRESS 6 REGAL EAGLES 5

The Express defeated their foe the Eagles, they were out hit eight to seven, they collected two doubles and a home run. Mike Schake threw two innings, he he gave up one hit and one walk and Devin Boots threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Christian Kaden threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Evan Engelmoe threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Christian Kaden went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and C. Ohm went 1-for-2. Preston Kraft went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Devin Boots went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Parker Rademacher went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Landon Weber went 1-for-3.

For Regal Brandon Carlson threw 6 2/3 inning, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led b Nate Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for two RBIs. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Tyler Kemen went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Bennet Schultz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Luke Knutson went 1-for-4 and Aedan Andresen went 1-for-4. Luke Knutson went 1-for-4, Grant Paffrath had two walks and Gabe Rohman was hit by a pitch.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6 WARROAD MUSKIES 5

The Gussies defeated their foe the Muskies, they each collected seven hits, they were aided by seven walks. Paul Meyer threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Jared Laudenbach threw three innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nate Green, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Aaron Fruth had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Meyer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Jared Laudenbach went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Truman Toenjes had a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Paul Meyer had a walk and a stolen base. Nevin Bloom and Trey Toenjes both went 1-for-2 with a walk and and scored a run.

For Warroad Westley Schreiner threw six innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, seven walks and he had five strikeouts. Brent Cole went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nik Carpenter went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Vance Kleinschmidt went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run and Ryan Chmernick went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 6 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 2

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, they out hit them six to five, including two home runs. Connor Breth threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Aiden Micholski threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brandon Dickmann went 3-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs and Tanner Reis went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Jake Ethan went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Austin Dickmann, and Tyler Huls both scored a run and Aiden Micholski had a walk.

For the Blue Jays Matt Swanson threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Hunter Moore went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jack Primus went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Justin Cichon went 1-for-4 with a walk and Brock Cichon went 1-for-2 with a walk. Matt Swanson went 1-for-4, Bryce Binek and Brandon Welinski both had a walk an C. Clear was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

OPOLE BEARS 5 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 2

The Bears defeated their league foe the Devils, they were out hit eight to six, Tate Lange threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. David Heinen threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by A. Lange went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run and Tate Lange went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Luke Bienick had a stolen base, a walk, one RBI and he scored a run and Masyn Patrick went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Maverick Novitzki went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Dominic Hoika went 1-for-4 and Isaiah Folsom scored a run.

For St. Mathias Alex Guggisberg threw nine innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Hunter Wicklund went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Konnor Wicklund went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Bryce Flanagan went 2-for-3 with a walk and Marcus Lenartson went 1-for-4. Alex Guggisberg went 1-for-4, No. 5 went 1-for-2 and Josh Kossan had a walk and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 0

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them nine to six, Ethan Mueller threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he had five strikeouts. Luke Dingman threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Ashton Dingman went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Hayden Sobiech went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a walk. Peyton Winter went 2-for-4 with a double and Jackson Peter went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Derek Wiener went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Casey Lenarz was hit twice by a pitch, Blaine Fischer had a walk and he scored a run and Luke Illies had a walk.

For the Cubs Max Wehlage threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Grant Moscho,Tyler Engelmeyer and Westin Middendorf all went 1-for-4. Aiden Hopfer went 1-for-2, Connor Anderson went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Max Wehlage went 1-for-1 with a walk and Ethan Ettel was hit by a pitch.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Rangers, they each collected eight hits, Scott Lieser threw 1 2/3 innings, he retired five batters and Kyle Lieser threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Brady Goebel threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and Kurt Schlangen threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he had five strikeouts. Tanner Arceneau threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Carter Thelen went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and a stolen base. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Jaylen Arceneau went 1-for-1. Tate Winter went 1-for-1, Michael Schlangen had a stolen base and he scored a run, Nolan Reuter had a sacrifice bunt, Chase Aleshire and Brady Goebel both had a walk.

For the Rangers Josiah Utsch threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Josh Mackedanz threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had one strikeout. Brayden Vanderbeek threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Mathew Hemingson, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Josiah Utsch went 2-for-4 with a double. Max Athmann went 1-for-4 with a walk and Jordan Schleper went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Austin Pauls went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and Charlie Stang went 1-for-1. Brandon Schleper went 1-for-1, Bryce Vanderbeek was hit by a pitch and Brayden Vanderbeek had a walk.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 8 STARBUCK STARS 6

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Stars, each team collected fourteen hits. Ben Kulset threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Zak Madsen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts and Jordan Ellingson threw 1//3 of an inning, he had one strikeout.k.

Their offense was led by Josh Soine, he went 4-for-5 with three double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Aidan Paulson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Jett Salonek went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-6 for a RBI and a stolen base and Jake Rambow went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored three runs. Scott Rambow went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run, Derek Dolezal went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Zak Madsen went 1-for-3 with two walks.

For the Stars Darion Alexander threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mitch Gruber threw one inning, he gave up four hits and two runs, and Drew Olsonowski threw one inning, he had a strikeout. Matt Gruber threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Darion Alexander went 3-for-3 for a RBI and two walks and Matt Gruber went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk. Cam Simon went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, and Aaron VerSteeg went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Mitch Gruber went 3-for-4 with three doubles and he scored a run. Jack Majerus went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Marc Gruber went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Hendrickson was hit by a pitch.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 2

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Silver Streaks in this ten inning marathon, they were out hit eight to seven. Anthony Reverman threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. R. Nelson threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Austin Schoenberg, he went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Owen Meyer went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Eric Terres went 2-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run and Jamie Terres went 1-for-4 with a walk. R. Nelson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Dylan Gertken had a walk, Daniel Spanier scored a run and Luke Dehmer was hit by a pitch.

For New Munich Ty Reller threw ten innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Will Funk threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Carter Birr, he went 1-for-6 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run and C. Schiffler went 1-for-4 with a double. L. Funk went 2-for-4 and Will Funk went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk. C. Sand had a RBI and a walk and D. Hanson went 1-for-5. Ian Funk went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Ian Funk went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, D. Funk went 1-for-1, B. Holm had a walk and Z. Birr had a stolen base.

PRINCETON PANTHERS 8 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3

The Panthers defeated the Stone Poneys they our hit them ten to six, including four doubles. Kavin Rahe threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tanner Kinney threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Eli Gibbs, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Damon Rademacher went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Carlson went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs and Tanner Kinney went 2-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base. Brent Netland went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Kevin Rahe went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Cameron Jensen had two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run, Nick Bratulich had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nolan Spence was hit by a pitch.

For Sartell Jordan Fish threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and one walk. Jackson Scheffler threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts and Dan O’Connell threw 1/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Cayden Behrman, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Jeff Amann went 1-for-2 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 1-for-3 with a walk and Dan O’Connell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jaylen Vorpahl had a RBI and Austin Lahr went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

NLS LAKERS 5 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3

The Lakers defeated their league rivals, they each collected eleven hits, Jared Cortez threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Luke Ruter threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he had one strikeout and Jaiden Henjum threw one inning, he gave up one walk.

Their offense was led by Jared Cortez, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run and Weston Gjerde went 3-for-4 for a RBI and two walks, Luke Ruter went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Luke Jesseritz went 2-for-4, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Johnson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Travis Engelke went 1-for-5.

For Paynesville Bennett Evans threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he had one strikeout. Spencer Eisenbraun threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-2 with a walk. Emerson Stern went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Drew Tangen went 1-for-5 and Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-4.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 8 SABIN METS 0

The Mudcats defeated their foe the Mets, they out hit them fourteen to two, including six doubles and one home run. Ty Syverson threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Gavin Quade threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he had one strikeout and Dylan Erholtz threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Heinsch went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Isaac Howe went 3-for-5 with a double for thee RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Tom Horan went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Cullen Wilson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tyler Syverson went 1-for-4 with a double, Dylan Erholtz went 1-for-4, M. Samuelson went 1-for-3 with a walk and Tanner Nowacki was hit twice by a pitch.

For the Mets Parker Janske threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Dan Lyons threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he had four strikeouts. Alex Peterson and Easton Rerick both went 1-for-3 with a walk. Dan Lyons and Victor Cyr both had a walk and Bergen Bauma was hit by a pitch.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 9 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 7

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they out hit them thirteen to seven, Isaiah Terlinden threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts. Jason Axelberg threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 3-for-5 for four RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Caden King went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brock Holthaus went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored three runs and Cole Bovee went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run. Braydon Hanson had a stolen base and he scored a run, Nick Anderson had a walk and he scored a run, Cal Ulven was hit by a pitch and Cale Holthaus scored a run.

For the Cyclones Terrance Moody threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Noah Jensen threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw one inning, he gave up five hits, three runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs. Brody Sabin went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Dom Mathies went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Jeff Solorz went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs, and Owen Arndt went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Ethan Swanson had a walk and he scored a run and Noah Jensen was hit by a pitch.

SOBIESKi SKIS 6 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Steves, they out hit them nine to four, including three home runs and a double and they were aided by five walks. Matt Filippi threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts and Beau Thoma threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Filippi went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. Collin Eckman went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Hunter Filippi went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Beau Thoma went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and a walk. Collin Kray went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs, and Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4 with a walk. Riley Czech had RBI and a walk and Owen Bode was hit by a pitch.

For the Steves Jack Greenlun threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts and Nick Krippner threw one inning he gave up one hit, one run and he had one strikeout. Sam Holthaus went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 and Joe Tuholsky had a walk.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 8 AITKIN STEAM 7

The River Dogs defeated their league foe the Steam, they out hit them eleven to eight, Marcus Hayes threw for innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nate Psyck threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he had a two strikeouts. Brady Yourczek threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tyler Jendro went 3-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Yourczek went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Brady Yourczek went 2-for-6 for three RBIs. Grayson Suska went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Nate Psyck had a RBI and a walk. Zack Cekallla had a RBI and a walk, Ethan Albright went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Joe Gaida had a walk, Ryan Snyder had a walk and he scored a run.

For Aitkin Zack Ehnstrom threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Nathan Ehnstrom threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Ehnstrom went 3-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. J. McGuire went 1-for-4 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and J. McGuire went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and two walks. Carson Kullhem had a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Joey Simonson went 1-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Hills went 1-for-5 with a walk, and Thorin Dunham went 1-for-6.