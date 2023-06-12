Load Up The Party Barge! 5th Annual Floatilla Planned For This Big MN Lake

Craig Morgan sang it best!

Bass-trackers, Bayliners and a party barge

Strung together like a floatin' trailer park

Anchored out and gettin' loud all summer long!

I'm not saying that is what lake life is all about during the summer in Minnesota, but it's close at times. I ran across an event on social media that looks like a good time, but don't be a slouch by not offering up a few bucks for the entertainment.

Get our free mobile app

The 5th annual Mille Lacs Lake Floatilla has been announced and it's going to be on July 1st this year. You can expect some music and plenty of good times to be had. You don't even need a boat to enjoy it.

Below is the event information from the event page on Facebook.

Come join the 5th Annual Mille Lacs Lake Floatilla! The DJ boat will be leaving Izatys Harbor at Noon and will venture over to Vineland Bay just North of the Rum River to the sand beach - no weeds or zebra mussels. If you don’t have a boat, get in your car and head over to join the fun as it will be in the same spot as last year. DJ Red will be spinning from 1pm-5pm. All ages are welcome. Come enjoy music and fun in the sun!! Donations are appreciated to help cover DJ Red’s costs. You can Venmo him (DJRED25) or cash will be accepted on-site. Bring your own food, drinks, and whatever water toys you will want. We look forward to seeing a great turnout again!!

Sounds like a good time to me! Make sure if you do take part in the floatilla you take care of your fair share, and you enjoy the afternoon responsibly!

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.