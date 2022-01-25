Liz Collin Leaves WCCO-TV, Effective Today

Liz Collin has always been one of my favorite news anchors on WCCO-TV and I was shocked to see her, well, kind of shocked but not really. There has been a lot going on the last couple of years behind the scenes.

This morning (Tues) Liz posted this on her Facebook page;

Facebook Facebook loading...

Liz Collin is an Emmy Award winning reporter that has been a very familiar face on WCCO-TV News since 2008. It appears her leaving WCCO was her decision. "After nearly 14 years, I have made the decision to leave WCCO-TV effective today."

"I want to thank you all for the support you have shown me in my home state of Minnesota. Thank you for trusting me to tell your stories. Thank you to the talented team who helped make that possible."

According to startribune.com Liz Collin is married to Bob Kroll, who used to head up the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. During Kroll's tenure, there was a lot of criticism of the Minneapolis Police because some pretty high profile killings in the city.

Collin abstained from reporting on the cases, including the George Floyd killing, as well as the killing of Jamar Clark and the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis due to her relationship with Kroll, citing it as a conflict of interest.

Some petitions were actually put up online, during this time, to remove Collin from WCCO but didn't gather much support.

Liz Collin will be missed. I always enjoyed her reporting on WCCO but I'm sure she will be picked up by another station, hopefully in the Cities.

Good luck, Liz!

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America