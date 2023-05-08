Live Nation To Offer $25 “All In” Concert Tickets

A couple of bands either have swung through Minnesota this spring or will be heading to town this summer that I would have liked to see... that is, until I saw the ticket cost. Sure, it would have been cool to see BLINK-182 but at $200 per ticket for nosebleeds, it just ain't gonna happen.

Now for the good news: Live Nation wants you to see a show this summer without breaking your budget.

Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans an unbeatable deal: $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America this year. The annual week-long program kicks off ahead of a robust 2023 summer concert season, getting fans ready to fill their summer months and the rest of their calendar for the year with epic shows and live music from their favorite artists. The limited-time ticket offer includes over 300 of today’s biggest acts across a wide variety of genres, including: Hip-Hop, Country, Latin, R&B, Metal, Pop, Rock, K-POP, Electronic, Comedy and more. Artists included in Concert Week range from 5 Seconds of Summer,Beck & Phoenix,Bebe Rexha, Big Time Rush, Don Toliver, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Kountry Wayne, Larry June, Maroon 5, Marca MP, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, VALLEY and many more. Concert Week features live events across all venue sizes - from clubs and theaters, to amphitheaters and arenas.

The full list of participating events and venues will be announced on Wednesday, May 10th. The artists expected to be involved can be seen on the image below:

via Live Nation via Live Nation loading...

Music lovers can check out the full lineup on Wednesday at THIS LINK.