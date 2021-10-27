Jury Finds Little Falls Man Guilty of Murder

LITTLE FALLS -- A Morrison County jury has found a Little Falls man guilty of killing his wife last February.

Thirty-one-year-old Jonathan Greyblood has been convicted on a charge of 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. A second charge of 2nd-degree murder with intent was dismissed.

Morrison County court records alleged Greyblood admitted to investigators that he strangled 37-year-old Jeanine Greyblood to death and dumped her body underneath a bridge.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathan Greyblood called the police in the early morning hours of February 6th to report his wife was missing. He said the two had argued after leaving a friend's house and that she exited the car.

Greyblood told police at the time that his wife told him to drive home and get her coat as she was going to walk to a friend's house. The husband said he did and when he returned she couldn't be found. The next day as searchers continued looking for Jeanine Greyblood, her husband was brought into the police station to provide a second statement.

Records show he admitted that the two had been arguing. He said his wife was yelling at him and hitting him. He claimed they were in their vehicle in the driveway when he put his hands around her throat to defend himself and squeezed until she went limp. Greyblood allegedly claimed he started doing CPR but he was unsuccessful and she died.

The complaint says he told investigators he panicked and then drove her to the Swan River Bridge on Great River Road south of Little Falls and dumped her body.

Police then drove to the location and found Jeanine Greyblood's body on the ice underneath the bridge.

Jonathan Greyblood is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16th.

