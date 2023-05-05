Little Falls Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash
SCANDIA VALLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 320th Street and 20th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. That's about six miles south of Motley in Scandia Valley Township.
The sheriff's office says 22-year-old Joseph Sumner reported that his foot caught the road, causing him to lose control in the curves and run off the roadway.
Sumner was ejected off the bike and ultimately taken to the hospital in Staples with unknown injuries.
