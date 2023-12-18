Little Falls Community Organizations Merging

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Two organizations in Little Falls have merged to help promote the city better. The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has merged with the Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Both organizations were in good standing but merged to create a greater impact by combining resources and eliminating duplication of work. It will also allow them to maximize resources and create a one-stop shop for services.

Chamber Chief Executive Officer Purva Watten says the mission of the combined organizations is to promote the city as a dynamic place to visit, work, and live. The name of the new combined organization is the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and they are operating out of the Cass Gilbert Depot.

