Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning.

According to WCCO the Minnesota State Patrol reported that a car was struck by lightning in Northwestern Minnesota. The car was struck by lightning while on Highway 2 near Lengby, just west of Bagley, Minnesota.

The occupants of the car said when the lightning struck, it sounded like a gunshot. The couple in the car were not injured but, as you might expect, the car's electronics were fried by the bolt of lightning.

Nature's weather events can be dangerous and lighting is right up there on the danger scale. I remember when I was living in Florida where we had a thunderstorm just about every day in the late afternoon during the summer, people were always getting struck by lightning.

You have a much better chance of being struck by lightning than winning the Powerball drawing. Chances of getting struck by lightning are about 1 in 500,000 and winning the Powerball is about 1 in 292 million. So, you're about 500 times more likely to get hit by lightning than striking it rich with your Powerball ticket.

Of course, one can always increase those odds by not taking shelter during a lightning storm. Maybe pause your golf game and take a break from swinging that lighting rod out in the open during a lightning storm.

