“Liberty in America” Topic of Speaking Competition

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - One of Minnesota’s premiere speaking contests will open applications on March 1st.

“Speaking Proudly” is accepting applications from high school girls statewide.

This year’s topic: The Blessings of Liberty in 21st Century America.

On Saturday, June 17th, high school girls from around the state will gather at the Capitol building in St. Paul. All competitors will give their speech three times, including once from the Minnesota House of Representatives chamber. They’ll also receive a special guided tour of the Minnesota Capitol.

The top three finalists will compete from the Rotunda for cash prizes of $2000, $1500, and $1000.

Applications will be accepted between March 1st and April 1st. Application details can be found here.

More details on the contest and application process can be found here.

This is the third biannual competition sponsored by the Metro Republican Women.

