Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Foley

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Level 3 Predatory offender is moving into Foley.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Brent Rahm will be moving into rural Alberta Township, north of Foley on Thursday.

Authorities say Rahm has a history of engaging in sexual conduct with teenage girls he's met online. Rahm has served his sentenced and is not wanted by police.

A community notification meeting will be held on Wednesday at Foley High School starting at 6:30 p.m.

Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Benton County Sheriff's Office will be at the meeting to provide information and answer any questions.

