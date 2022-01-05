LeSauk Lions Collecting Christmas Trees in Sartell Saturday

SARTELL -- Sartell residents have a few options to get rid of their Christmas tree this weekend.

You can take your tree to the Sartell Compost Site between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Saturday. You do not need a compost site sticker and the cost to leave your tree is a non-perishable food item donation.

The second option is to add your name to the LeSauk Lions pick up list. Have your Tree outside at the end of your driveway by 9:00 a.m. Saturday with your $7 donation and non-perishable food item and members of the organization will pick up your tree.

Proceeds will go to support the Waltzing Family. To get on the pick up list you're asked to call or text Ashley at 320-420-1356.