Legion Meets In St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The American Legion Fall Conference is in St. Cloud this week.

Over 500 people will attend the conference Thursday through Saturday at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

American Legion of Minnesota Communication Director Tim Engstrom says this is the first year of a five-year contract with St. Cloud.

The American Legion has signed a five-year deal with the St. Cloud Convention and Visitor's Bureau, so we're going to be there from 2022 to 2026. St. Cloud is great. It's centrally located. St. Cloud hosted the division one baseball tournament in 2021. That was a pioneer. We had a great baseball tournament there, we can bring our fall conference there as well.

Attendees will be met with the business of the state American Legion and special guest speakers and award ceremonies.

For more on the Minnesota American Legion Fall Conference, click here.

A ticket to the conference is $25, attendees can register at the door.