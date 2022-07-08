Legion Baseball Update – July 8th, 2022

LEGION BASEBALL REPORT and RECAP

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST #76 8 COLD SPRING POST #455 4

(Thursday July 7th)

The Chutes defeated their Legion rivals Cold Spring backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and a double and two big innings. They put up three runs in both the fifth and the seventh innings. The Chutes starting pitcher lefty Ben Brown, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Chutes offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 4-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Cooper Kosiba went

4-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Lenzmeier went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 3-for-4 and Jackson Henderson was credited for a RBI. Grant Wensmann went 1-for-4, Steven Ellingson had a stolen base and he scored a run and Trevor Fleege scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Cold Spring was Evan Atchinson, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Cole Fuchs threw four innings in relief, he gave up ten hits, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cold Spring offense was led by Blake Tyluki, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Evan Atchinson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Cole Fuchs went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Schafer went 1-for-4. Luke VanErp went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

Thursday June 30th

Becker Post #193 7 Foley Post #295 5

Tuesday July 5th

Cold Spring Post #455 6 Albany Post #482 3

Chutes Post #76 7 Foley Post # 295 1

Wednesday July 6th

EVW Legion Post #381/453 7 Holdingford Post #219 2

Thursday July 7th

Paynesville Post #271 1 NLS Post #455/537 0

(Game #1)

The starting pitcher for Paynesville was Bennett Evans, he threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, one walk and he he had six strikeouts. Eli Nelson went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and Bennett Evans went 1-for-3 for a games only RBI.

(Game #2)

Elian Nelson threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Nelson went 1-for-2 with a double, two runs, scored a run and 2 stolen bases.

Paynesville Post #271 3 NLS Post #455/537 1

Kimball Post #261 2 EVW Post #381/453 1

Albany Post #482 8 Melrose Post #101 2