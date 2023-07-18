Legion Baseball Sub-State Tournament Scores And Schedule – July 18th, 2023

2023 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT SUB-STATE #12

ST. CLOUD 76ers 4, ST. CLOUD CHUTES (POST 76) 2

(Monday July 17th)

The 76ers defeated their Sub-State rivals the Chutes Post 76, backed by seven hits and they played good defense. The starting pitcher for the 76ers was Joe Hess, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The 76ers offense was led by Kadyn Mork, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-3 with a double for one RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Shane Poole and Noah Thies both earned a walk and both scored a run. Parker Schultz and Henry Burkstrand both went 1-for-3.

The Chutes starting pitcher was Jon Brew, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Brown threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits.

The Chutes offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Caden Johnson, Ben Brown and Quentin Dukowitz all went 1-for-3.

SARTELL (POST 277) 12, PIERZ (POST 341) 1

(Monday July 17th)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their Sub-State rivals the Pierz Post 341, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles and they played very good defense. The Sartell Post starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brenden Boesen threw two innings in relief; he gave up two hits, one run and issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Gruebele went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kade Lewis went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Drew Geiger went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Thompson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Andrew Ritter had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Dylan Simones went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brayden Simones went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Pierz Post starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw two innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, two walks and one strikeout. Andy Winscher threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Joey Stuckmeyer, he went 2-for-3 and Chase Becker was credited for a RBI. Max Barclay went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Nate Solinger earned a walk. Kirby Fischer and Andy Winscher both went 1-for-2.

LITTLE FALLS (POST 46) 9, SAUK RAPIDS (POST 254) 7

(Monday July 17th)

The Little Falls Post 46 defeated their Sub-State rivals the Sauk Rapids post 254, backed by six hits and aided by some early misplays by Sauk Rapids. The Little Falls starting pitcher was Beau Thoma, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Oothoudt threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, six runs and he issued three walks.

Their offense was led by Owen Bode, he had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Carter Gwost went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Beau Thoma earned a walk. Matt Fillippi went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Ben Knopik went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs. Hudson Fillippi went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt earned two walks and he scored a run, Joseph Welinski and Charlie Smieja both earned a walk and both scored a run.

The Sauk Rapids Post starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Daniel Dusing threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he issued three walks.

Their offense was led by Keegan Patterson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Shea Koster went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Bauer went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jeff Solorz went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Bemboom had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Mader went 2-for-4 and Ben Rothstein scored a run.

COLD SPRING (POST 455) 19, ST. AUGUSTA (POST 621) 0

(Monday July 17th)

The Cold Spring Post 455 defeated their Sub-State foe the St. Augusta Post 621, backed by thirteen hits, including a triple and a double and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Brady Weber, he threw three innings, he recored three strikeouts. Grady Notch threw one inning he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kaden Rausch, he went 3-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Evan Acheson went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Thad Lieser went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Beck Loesch went 2-for-3 for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Logan Bauer was credited for a RBI. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs and Jake Stalboeger scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The St. August starting pitcher was No. 19, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, thirteen runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 10 threw one inning, he gave up five hits and six runs. Their offense was led by No. 6 he went 1-for-2 and No. 9 earned a walk.

Schedule for Games Tonight (Tuesday July 18th)

Sauk Rapids Post 254 vs. St. Augusta Post 612 (@ Sartell 5:00)

St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 vs. Pierz Post 341 (@ Cold Spring 5:00)

Sartell Post 277 vs. St. Cloud 76ers (@ Cold Spring 7:30)

Little Falls Post 46 vs. Cold Spring Post 455 (@ Sartell 7:30)