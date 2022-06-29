Legion Baseball Scores – June 21st-28th

LEGION BASEBALL REPORT

COLD SPRING POST #455 5 SARTELL POST #277 4

(Monday June 27th)

The Cold Spring Legion defeated their rivals the Sartell Legion, in a very good ball game, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a couple of potential ESPN highlight plays. In the bottom of the 9th inning Sartell had two on and no one out. There was a ball hit to the warning track in left center field and the ball was caught and a runner Double off of first base. It looked like Buxton of the Twins in center field. The starting pitcher for Post #445 was Evan Acheson, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chandler Dumonceaux threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Cole Fuchs closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Post #455 was led on offense by Jack Spanier, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Schaefer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Evan Acheson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Cole Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Thad Lieser went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Beck Loesch earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Theisen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Sartell Legion starting pitcher was Tory Lund, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts Carson Gross threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Ethan Acher threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Post #277 was led on offense by Blake Haus, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Kade Lewis went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Steve Brinkerhoff went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jalen Vorpahl went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Will Thompson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Gavan Schulte earned three walks and he scored a run and Sam Frieler earned a walk.

Tuesday June 21st

St. Cloud Chutes Post #76 16 St. Cloud 76ers Post #76 3

Thursday June 23rd

Rogers Post #531 9 St. Cloud Chutes Post #76 7

Monday June 27th

EVW Post #381/453 6 Litchfield Post #104 1

Pierz Post #341 5 Holdingford Post #211 4

Tri-Town Post #375 6 Paynesville Post #271 2

Paynesville Post #271 3 Tri-Town Post #375 1

Tuesday June 28th

Cold Spring Post #455 Sauk Rapids Post #254

Albany Post #482 3 Sauk Centre Post #67 1

EVW Post #381/453 6 Dassel-Cokato Post #209 5