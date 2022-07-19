Legion Baseball Playoff Update – July 19th, 2022

2022 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Division 1 Playoff Sub-State #12

SARTELL/COLD SPRING CO-HOSTS

Monday July 18th

ST. CLOUD CHUTES #POST #76 1 FOLEY POST #298 0

The Chutes put together a pair of singles to score a run early to defeat their Sub-State rivals the Foley Legion. The Chutes starting pitcher was Ben Brown, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the save, he recorded a strikeout.

The Chutes offense was led by Jack Theisen, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Tommy Gohman went 1-for-2 and he scored the games only run. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-3 and Grant Wensmann went 1-for-2.

The Foley Legions starting pitcher was Charles Hackett, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, one run, now walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Foley Legions offense was led by Josiah Petersen he went 2-for-3 with a double and Derek Dahman went 1-for-6 with a double and he was hit by a pitch.

Brett Leabch went 2-for-3, Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Charles Hackett earned a walk.

SARTELL POST #277 13 ST. CLOUD 76ERS POST #76 0

The Sartell Legion put up ten runs in the first inning to defeat their Sub-State rivals the 76ers. They collected fifteen hits including three doubles and a triple in support of their pitcher. They play errorless defense to back lefty Jalen Vorpahl, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He threw five innings, gave up no hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. He faced just 17 batters in his performance.

The starting pitcher for the 76ers was Ethan Lindholm, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up fourteen hits, thirteen runs and he issued one walk. Parker Schultz closed it out, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout. Truman Toenjes and Ashton Miller earned walks for the 76ers.

COLD SPRING POST #455 7 SAUK RAPIDS POST #254 2

No game info was made available by either team, I will continue to pursue the game info and hopefully report on it Tuesday.

LITTLE FALLS POST #46 11 ST. AUGUSTA POST #621 1 (5 Innings)

The Little Falls Legion defeated their Sub-State 12 foe the St. Augusta Legion, backed great pitching performance by Ben Knopik. He threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The collect six hits and they were aided by six walks. Their offense was led by Collin Kray, he went 3-for-4 and Zach Gwost went 1-for-3 with a double. Matt Flippi went 1-for-3, Riley Czech went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks and Owen Bode earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The St. Augusta Legion starting pitcher Matt Bolton threw one inning, he gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Nevin Bloom threw four innings, have gave ten runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Kiffmeyer led their offense, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Matt Bolton went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Koda Nelson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

TUESDAY JULY 19th

Winners

St. Cloud Chutes vs. Sartell 7:30 (Cold Spring)

Cold Spring vs Little Falls 7:30 (Sartell)

Losers

St. Augusta vs. Sauk Rapids 5:00 (Cold Spring)

St. Cloud 76ers vs. Foley 5:00 (Sartell)

ALBANY POST #482 6 NLS POST #545/537 4

The Albany legion come from behind after giving up four runs in the first, with one run in the first, two in the second and three more in the four inning. The collected ten hits, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jake Lauer, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Drew Cramlet threw two innings in relief to earn he save, he gave up two hits and he recored a strikeout.

The offense was led by Zeke Austin, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brandon Holm went 1-for-3 with two sacrifice flies for a RBI and Tanner Reis went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Isaac Hutchinson went t1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Devin Hansen went 1-for3- and he earned a walk. Elliot Burnett went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and he scored two runs. Ethan Meyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Carson Holthaus scored a run.

The NLS starting pitcher was McCain, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Chis Schnieder went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Lessman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Carson McCain went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Grant Paffrath went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and Aedan Andresen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run.