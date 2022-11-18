Legacy Funds to Help Fund Stearns and Benton County Park Projects

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some county parks in central Minnesota are getting a financial boost from the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.

Two parks in Stearns County and one in Benton County will share in the $11.4-million in grants to help fund 14 regional parks and trail projects in greater Minnesota.

Kraemer Lake - Wildwood County Park was awarded just under $1.2-million for the first development phase. It includes a local match of more than $390,000 to enhance the park's entry, build a parking lot, add lighting, a picnic area, shelters, restrooms, a fishing pier, and a non-motorized boat launch.

The work is expected to begin in 2024.

Quarry Park and Nature Preserve will use more than $170,000 in Legacy Fund grant money with a nearly $58,000 local match to fix erosion around the Quarry 2 swimming area.

In Benton County, the Great River Park Complex is getting just under $800,000 to create an open-air shelter, additional trails, and a natural playground.

Benton County will add $150,000 in local matching funds with planning and design taking place in 2023 and construction planned for 2024.

