Leave Your Porch Light On Tonight, Remembering Jacob Wetterling

11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted and murdered on October 22, 1989. After missing for nearly 3 decades, his remains were found on a Paynesville farm five years ago. His murderer, Danny Heinrich is serving time behind bars.

In Jacob's memory and in honor of families still searching for loved ones, the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center is asking the public to leave their porch lights on.

It's something the community has done for years to bring awareness to the situation and keep Jacob's hope alive. On the organization's official Facebook page, they wrote,

we are, and will continue to be, Jacob's Hope ... Positive choices make a positive difference. May our words, actions, and choices radiate the hope that we have in making a better world for kids. #11forJacob".

Hundreds of people in the community reacted to the organization's request on social media.

Erin Murray Brumm wrote, "Light will be on. #11forjacob".

Janice Cirhan said, "Love that boy".

Carole Wojnar Peter commented, "Lights are on every year."

Several others simply wrote, "amen".

If you'd like to help keep Jacob's hope alive and honor families looking for their loved ones, leave your porch light on tonight (Friday, October 22). You can find more details on the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center's official Facebook page.

