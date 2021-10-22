MN DNR Calls This Weekend The ‘Last Hurrah Of Fall’

If you're hoping to chase the fall colors and soak in the beautiful views of the tree, you're going to want to make sure you do it this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says this might be the last week the leaves will be in a peak state, calling it the 'last hurrah of fall".

If you're chasing the colors this weekend, you'll want to make sure to head south. Northern and central Minnesota are past peak color change.

Looking at the map Flandrau State Park south of Minneapolis and Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park south of Rochester have the best fall colors right now.

So, grab a pumpkin spice latte, coordinate your fall outfit with your sweetie, and head to a pumpkin patch, apple orchard, or state park near you.

Snow could be flying soon, so enjoy the fall colors while they last. According to the National Weather Service, northern Minnesota, namely, the Bemidji area could see its first snowfall of the year on Sunday morning. A late-night rain shower could turn into an early morning snow shower with temperatures expected around 33 degrees.

Central Minnesota isn't expected to see any snow this weekend. But, it's Minnesota...so, you never know--plan for the worst and hope for the best!

Check out the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fall color map below!

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

