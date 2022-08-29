LEAF Asks To “Adopt A Classroom”

ST. CLOUD -- As students head back to school this fall, area groups and businesses can “adopt a classroom”.

District 742’s Local Education and Activities Foundation, or LEAF, is working to connect classrooms to area businesses, groups, and individuals willing to help fund some of the unmet needs.

Get our free mobile app

From school supplies to sheet music and science experiments, LEAF says teachers often spend hundreds of dollars out of pocket to provide materials to students.

For a $250 tax-deductible donation, the adoptee will receive a certificate of adoption listing the room they’ve helped, plus all money raised will go to that classroom (Early Education, Elementary, Junior High, or Senior High). The adoptee can choose a classroom to support, or make a contribution and let LEAF decide the room.

In 2021, “adopt a classroom” raised more than $38,000 and helped 152 classrooms. Over the last 12 years of the program, LEAF has helped 994 classrooms with donations of more than $248,000.

For more information on the “adopt a classroom” program, and how to donate, click here.