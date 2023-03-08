Latest Home Improvement Trends on Display at CMBA Home Show

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You'll have the opportunity to see all the newest home improvement trends this weekend.

The annual CMBA Home Show is this Saturday and Sunday at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Wanda Schroeder is the Executive Director of the CMBA. She says they have over 70 exhibitors lined up for this weekend.

We have flooring, garages, plumbing, electrical, house building, roofing, there is going to be so many variety of experts to connect with to discuss building a new home or remodeling what you have.

Mark Bragelman is the President of Liberty Bank and says the home show gives you a chance to connect with qualified building professionals.

This isn't like going to the home improvement store where staff don't have an answer to your question. The people in these booths know there stuff and will have a quality conversation about any issue.

The CMBA Home Show runs from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday inside the River's Edge Convention Center.

The event is free to attend.

