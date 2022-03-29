Last Week For “Lift Up The Ladies” Event in Downtown St. Cloud

LAST CHANCE THURSDAY

For the whole month of March, every Thursday has become a special day this year, with the "Lift Up The Ladies" event happening in downtown St. Cloud at Jules' Bistro. The event has been gathering bras for Anna Marie's Alliance, a nonprofit organization that helps victims of domestic violence here in central Minnesota. Quite often these victims need some of what we consider the most basic items that make us all feel comfortable, and undergarments are some of those things that many women don't have. Together as a community, we've been gathering bras for these women through this event, and the goal is to gather 600 bras minimum, but the more we gather, the better.

MY FRIEND DONELLA

Every week, I speak with Donella Westphal, owner of Jules' Bistro, and I'm always so impressed with the way she thinks, and the energy and effort she puts in, to make our community a better place. She is someone who is always thinking of ways to give back to people in the community. Although she doesn't say it, I know she can be exhausted at times, running her business, and always trying to make an exceptional experience for her guests.

This Thursday, March 31st, 2022 will be the last "Lift Up The Ladies" event of this year. Donella invites everyone to come out to Jules' Bistro between 5-7 pm, bring a new bra (or as many as you want to), and eat and drink for free. Each Thursday food and beverages have been provided by area sponsors, and I'm hoping this week, we will all make time to at least drop off a bra or two, if possible.

WOMEN HELPING WOMEN - THANK YOU

The best way to shop for bras? I bought two bras that I would buy for myself and donated them last week. I know what brands feel the best on my body, and provide the best support for me. Who better to buy for another woman my size than me? If we all buy bras that we would buy for ourselves, we will have a great variety for these women in need, and help them feel confident in their own skin.

Hope to see you this Thursday.

