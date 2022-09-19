Last Call: Summerland’s Last Weekend Coming Up

The leaves are beginning to change, the Vikings' season is underway and Summerland Family Fun Park is closing up shop for the season... all signs that fall is indeed here in Central Minnesota.

If you've been wanting to get out to Summerland for the first time this year or you want to get back there before it is all said and done, this weekend is your last chance! Summerland will be closed for the season after Sunday, September 25th.

Summerland features two mini golf courses, batting cages, go karts and more. They even have a big blue waterslide that is open during the hot summer months (but, alas, is closed for the season as of now).

There are two mini golf courses, Bear Kountry and "The Lakes." Bear Kountry is a bit easier for younger players and costs $7.50, while "The Lakes" features slightly more challenging holes and costs $8.50 per round. Summerland also offers a special rate of $12.00 if you'd like to try both courses.

A go-kart ride will cost you $6.50 with discounts available if you purchase them in bulk, and a hop in the "Moon Walk" bounce house costs $6.50 for unlimited jumping.

Per the Summerland website, 'Children must be 53" tall and 10 years old to drive a Go-Kart/3ft tall and 3 years old to ride with an adult in a side-by-side Go- Kart.'

Summerland is open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m... through this weekend.

