Land of 10,000 Pieces Quilt Show This Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Heritage Quilters are hosting a show this weekend.

“The Land of 10,000 Pieces” will feature over 600 quilts from area quilting clubs, as well as vendors, a raffle quilt, and other prizes. Officials have pre-registered over 600 quilts for display and are hoping for upwards of 1500 people to attend the show.

Well-known quilt designer Tammy Silver will be the guest speaker Saturday evening.

Co-chair of the event, Chris Hoover, says there will be two featured quilters from the area, plus a special display featuring one of their “founding mothers”.

The group originally started (with) eight to ten women who gathered in somebody's home in 1995. So we've been going for over 25 years. The woman who organized the whole thing passed away this year. So we're going to have a special exhibit for her.

Hoover said the pandemic not only delayed the show a year but has also increased the number of quilts and quilters interested in displaying their work. She said the show will display quilts from all skill levels.

The “Land of 10,000 Pieces” Quilt Show will take place Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. Admission is $10.