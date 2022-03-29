Lake Mille Lacs to Again Have One Walleye Bag Limit

GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye regulations for Lake Mille Lacs during the upcoming open water fishing season.

Anglers will again be able to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches from the opener through the end of May.

Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs will be catch-and-release from June 1st through June 30th.

Starting on July 1st, there will be the annual two-week closure to help prevent hooking mortality.

Catch-and-release walleye fishing will resume from July 16th to August 31st.

A one-fish bag limit is expected to be reinstated for September 1st through November 30th.

The DNR and the eight Ojibwe bands have set a state angler harvest at 80,300 pounds, down from last year's 87,800 pounds. The tribal bag limit for the year is 54,700 pounds which is down from 62,200 last year.

The decrease in the total bag limit is a result of two recent year classes of walleye showing below average populations, meaning fewer fish than normal will mature into spawning adults over the next few years.

