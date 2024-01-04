Know What You Need? BONUS Pets of the Week!

It's that time of the week again! Not Free Beer Friday...but Bonus Pet of the Week Day from Tri-County Humane Society!

We begin with Bao! Bao is a 5 year-old neutered Domestic Shorthair/Mix who came to TCHS after being found outdoors. Although he's been a bit timid with the friendly staff, he'll warm up to you with treats and patience! The staff don't know how Bao responds to other animals or to children, so a slow, gradual introduction to the rest of his family is highly suggested. Since Bao is over 6 months old he qualifies for Tri-County Humane Society's "Name Your Price" promotion!

Henny!

Henny is a neutered Siberian Husky/Mix and is less than a year old! His previous family didn't have time for Henny, so they brought him to Tri-County Humane Society to find his perfect forever home. They said that he did well with cats, but it's not known how he'll do with children and - being a young, energetic pup - it's not recommended that Henny goes to a home with young kids. TCHS is working on housetraining Henny as he was previously housed outdoors. He's affectionate and loves attention, running, walks, and being outdoors!

GoodPup

Tri-County Humane Society wants you and your new family member to succeed, so they've teamed up with GoodPup to provide a customizable, affordable, and positive dog training program that you both can work on from home!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!

