Knife River Woman Hurt in Sunday Afternoon Crash

KNIFE RIVER (WJON News) -- A Knife River woman was hurt in a crash along the north shore Sunday.

The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 61 at Homestead Road in Duluth Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going south on Highway 61 and a truck was traveling south on Homestead Road.

Authorities say the driver of the truck did not see the oncoming car and crossed the southbound lanes, colliding with the car in the intersection.

The driver of the car, Deborah Bissell of Knife River, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, Ben Edman of Baxter, was not hurt.

