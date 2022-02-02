Kirill Kaprizov Is Now A True Minnesotan [VIDEO]

It hasn't taken long for Kirill Kaprizov to endear himself to Minnesota Wild fans with his play on the ice. Last year's Calder Trophy winner as the NHL's Rookie of the Year, Kaprizov was also recently named an NHL All Star in his second season.

I often marvel at players who come from abroad to play for a professional sports league, especially those who come over at a young age. Not only are you expected to perform at a peak level in your profession day in and day out, you are away from home and in some cases with a limited grasp on local language or culture.

In this epic "Posted Up With Ryan Carter" Wild.com video, the titular host is joined by Kirill Kaprizov and Dimitry Kulikov to try a couple of Russian delicacies before introducing the duo to a Minnesota staple.

That's right, Kaprizov got his first taste of tater tot hot dish! Not only did he like it, but it elicited the most Minnesota response possible when asked if he was enjoying his meal.

"Yeah, you betcha!"

I couldn't have said it any better myself! While we accepted Kirill into our hearts long ago, this just cements his status as an all-time legend.

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans

15 Signs You Might Be a Minnesota Grandma

Viking Head Coaching Candidates

See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie