Kimball Football Ready For Minnesota State Football Tournament

The Kimball Cubs are headed to the Minnesota State High School League state football tournament for the first time since 1991.

Kimball will play against Moose Lake- Willow River on Friday in Brainerd.

The Cubs enter the state tournament with a 10-0 record including a 37-0 win over Royalton in the Section 5AA semifinals and a 26-20 win over Holdingford in the section final game.

"We knew that we were gonna be decent because we returned ten starters on both sides of the ball," Kimball coach Clay Anderson said. "Plus, we have 11 seniors that are pretty good, so we knew we'd have experience coming back and we knew we could run (the ball).

"But, we also know we are in a district and a section with Holdingford and Eden Valley-Watkins and we knew it would be difficult," Anderson said.

Anderson's team is led by second-year starting quarterback Brandon Henkemeyer. The senior has thrown 23 touchdowns and run for over 300 yards so far this season. The team also features strong depth at receiver and running back.

One of the biggest keys to the Cubs' success in 2024 has been the team's chemistry and camaraderie.

"I knew the guys got along well because they got along well last year, the family-like bonding we have is something really special," Anderson said. "When we have had to tune things up or get on the kids a bit, they have responded perfectly, so it's been a really fun, fun group to work with."

Anderson says the first thing that jumps out to him when watching film on Moose Lake is their size, particularly on their offensive line.

"(We) know they are really big, their offensive line averages about 260 (lbs)," Anderson said. "They are big and physical and we are not so big, so we rely on quickness and speed and we have that all over."

The Cubs are the top seed in the Class AA tournament with their undefeated record, which Anderson says the team hasn't put a ton of stock into.

"We have had more discussions about Moose Lake's four seed being very misleading," Anderson said. "As far as us being the one seed I don't think we think we are anything special or anything, we just beat some really good teams to get here."

The school is hosting a fire truck sendoff for the team at 4 p.m. on Friday with the team's coach bus departing shortly after.

"Everyone (in town) is really excited, it's our first trip to state since 1991," Anderson said. "The atmosphere in the high school has been great, our volleyball team has had a great season... so it's been a fun start to the fall in Kimball."