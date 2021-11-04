Hockey is a favorite Minnesota pastime in the winter months whether you're playing on a pond in your backyard or in a climate-controlled ice arena.

If you've got kiddos at home who really want to learn how to play hockey and dabble into a Minnesota tradition, you can let them try it for free this weekend and see if they like it before you invest your money into it.

Becker-Big Lake Youth Hockey is hosting the free hockey event at the Princeton Ice Arena on Saturday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Kids between the ages of 4 to 9 are welcome to try out the sport. If you're planning on attending, you must first pre-register your child online. You must make sure to choose the 11 a.m. slot and not the 11:25 a.m. spot.

According to the official Facebook event page, "Princeton Hockey is hosting the same day at 11:25 a.m." That's a separate event from this one.

Kids will need to wear the proper equipment. They'll need; hockey skates, a hockey helmet, shoulder pads, elbow pads, shin guards, hockey pants, cup protector, hockey gloves, mouth guard, and a hockey stick.

There will be a limited amount of equipment available to use if you don't have any.

The Princeton Arena is located at 511 Ice Arena Drive in Princeton, MN.

