Kettler Praises Supreme Court Decision

ST. CLOUD -- Local leaders are voicing their opinion on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade this morning.

Bishop Donald Kettler from the Diocese of St. Cloud praised this morning’s decision.

Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is good news for the protection and sacred dignity of human life. The right to life is one of our nation’s founding principles. It also is the first principle of Catholic social teaching. Every person is created in the image and likeness of God, and God loves every single human life.

Kettler stresses that women facing crisis pregnancies are still vulnerable.

They, too, need our care and assistance throughout their pregnancies and after the birth of their children. The people of our diocese have a long history of offering financial support and supplies to pregnancy centers and other organizations that serve both mother and child. I am very grateful for these efforts. They make an incredible difference in helping women choose life.

Kettler supports the area church’s efforts to fill service gaps that expecting mothers may need.

I fully support the involvement of our parishes and Area Catholic Communities in programs such as “Walking with Moms in Need” (www.walkingwithmoms.com), which helps local church communities “walk in the shoes” of pregnant and parenting women by filling in service gaps that may exist. We must also redouble our advocacy for public policies that support pregnant women, strengthen families and limit any expansion of abortion.

Kettler concludes his statement by asking the faithful to pray today for peace in the wake of the court’s decision.